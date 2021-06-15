Zacks: Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.53. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

