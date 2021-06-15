Zacks: Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.84 Million

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post sales of $266.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.87 million to $288.28 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $804.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 468,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,093. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.