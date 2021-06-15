Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NOVA opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.99. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

