Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post $94.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.87 million to $95.73 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $62.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $385.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.12 million to $390.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $385.16 million, with estimates ranging from $377.74 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. 1,458,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $96,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

