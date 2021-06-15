Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,304 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 225,819 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $681.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

