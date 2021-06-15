Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.70). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $185.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $252.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

