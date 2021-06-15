Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $910,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58. Beam Global has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $75.90.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.