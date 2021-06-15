Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce sales of $536.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.00 million. Entegris posted sales of $448.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.67. 711,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,465. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $852,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,529,539 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

