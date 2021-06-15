Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Brokerages expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. Barclays raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $49.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $11,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.