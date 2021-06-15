Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post $446.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $443.24 million. Realty Income posted sales of $414.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 248.1% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 95.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.61. 2,989,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.