Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $215.12 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $162.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.76.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

