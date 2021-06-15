Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LRMR stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

