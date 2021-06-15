Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to Buy

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $386.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto’s fiscal third-quarter results benefited from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Increase in revenues from each geographical segment was tailwinds. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.39.

PANW stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

