Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Up 67.8% Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 67.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00763603 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00149458 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

