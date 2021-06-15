Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $15,715.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00339176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00147281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00211953 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001491 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,121,402 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

