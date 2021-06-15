ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 4,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,163,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $29,730,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $23,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.