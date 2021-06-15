Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $703.13 Million

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report $703.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.62 million to $726.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.56. 44,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.