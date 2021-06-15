Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells $1,173,639.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.34, for a total transaction of $1,173,639.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,383.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ryan Azus sold 400 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $2,024,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.01. 79,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,731. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.15. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.38 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 162.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

