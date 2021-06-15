Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.560-4.610 EPS.

ZM traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,731. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $226.38 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.07.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,304,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,397 shares of company stock worth $40,842,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

