Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.560-4.610 EPS.

Shares of ZM traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.66. 119,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,731. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.15. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $226.38 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,304,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,842,916 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

