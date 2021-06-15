ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.85. ZTE shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 11,899 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTCOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTE Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

