Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get Zuora alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

ZUO stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,753,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zuora by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zuora (ZUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.