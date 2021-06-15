Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.51. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.