Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.51. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
