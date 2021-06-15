Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead Sells 3,000 Shares

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,278. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $531.07 million, a P/E ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

