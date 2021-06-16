$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.68. AAON has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

