$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.53. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.91. 105,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,254. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

