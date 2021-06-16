$0.60 EPS Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.52. Sally Beauty reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 645.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

SBH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

