$0.66 EPS Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 65,575 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMTC opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

