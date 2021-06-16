$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBU traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 205,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,631. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $82.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

