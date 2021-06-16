$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell reported sales of $949.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.50. The company had a trading volume of 276,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

