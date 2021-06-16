$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

NYSE:GEF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 154,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 18.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

