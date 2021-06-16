10,000 Shares in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 36.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of AEG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 112,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,427. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

