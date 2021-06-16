$120.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post sales of $120.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $100.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $469.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.01 million to $479.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $533.30 million, with estimates ranging from $519.88 million to $551.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.24. 704,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,048. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 124.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.87.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,541.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 28,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

