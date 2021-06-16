12,340 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 69.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

