1,300 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,256. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 155.71, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.62.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.