134,452 Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,587,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.37% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. 7,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

