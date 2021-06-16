$142.88 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce sales of $142.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.02 million and the highest is $143.54 million. 8X8 reported sales of $121.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $604.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $596.98 million to $620.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $705.86 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $750.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.11. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,339 shares of company stock worth $268,822 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.