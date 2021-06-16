1,537 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Quantitative Value Technologies LLC

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Public Storage accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.72. 19,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $296.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.52. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.