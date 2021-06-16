1,557 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.98. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,076. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $253.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.