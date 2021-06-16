17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of YQ opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $850.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YQ. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,482,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,170,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,810,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 407,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.