17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) vs. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Critical Analysis

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Chegg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 4.29 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.26 Chegg $644.34 million 16.86 -$6.22 million $0.76 100.68

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chegg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Chegg -9.24% 14.04% 4.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 17 Education & Technology Group and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chegg 2 3 12 0 2.59

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $104.71, suggesting a potential upside of 36.83%. Given Chegg’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chegg beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math solver, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, video content, and practice quizzes, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses in the areas of software engineering, UX/UI design, digital marketing, data science, product management, data analytics, product design, and technical project management directly to students. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Prep and internships; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.