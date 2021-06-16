1,769,546 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,285,000. Vistra accounts for about 1.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.37% of Vistra as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 186,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,372. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.01. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

