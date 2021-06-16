180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Down 4.9%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.15. 203,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,092,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNF. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $344,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.