$187.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $187.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.90 million and the highest is $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $178.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

FMBI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.00. 54,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,264. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

