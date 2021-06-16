$2.92 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $2.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 million and the highest is $3.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $19.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $20.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.31 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $82.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,264,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.28. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 102,680 shares of company stock worth $107,660. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

