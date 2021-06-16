$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the highest is $3.08 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. 10,876,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,572,682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.