$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.18. 25,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.98. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

