$219.65 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post sales of $219.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the highest is $223.29 million. Albany International posted sales of $225.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $875.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $976.58 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,679 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Albany International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.57. 79,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $92.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

