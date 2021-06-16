21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group accounts for about 1.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of 21Vianet Group worth $18,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 41,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

