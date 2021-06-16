2,818,985 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,818,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.3% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 613,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,048,045. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

